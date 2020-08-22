Students near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 8, 2020. Photo: AP
Bank of America customer opens his phone app to find US$2.45 billion in his account, but the money was never there, not really
- Blaise Aguirre of Massachusetts, a psychiatrist, was on the receiving end of a US$2.45 billion cash infusion when he opened his phone app to his bank account
- Bank of America’s spokesman said the mistake was a “display error” that had been corrected
Topic | Banking & Finance
Students near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 8, 2020. Photo: AP