Students near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 8, 2020. Photo: AP
Business /  Banking & Finance

Bank of America customer opens his phone app to find US$2.45 billion in his account, but the money was never there, not really

  • Blaise Aguirre of Massachusetts, a psychiatrist, was on the receiving end of a US$2.45 billion cash infusion when he opened his phone app to his bank account
  • Bank of America’s spokesman said the mistake was a “display error” that had been corrected
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Bloomberg
Bloomberg

Updated: 3:53pm, 22 Aug, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Students near the Widener Library in Harvard Yard at Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts on July 8, 2020. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE