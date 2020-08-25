Ant Group is the operator of China’s most used third-party mobile payments app Alipay. Photo: Getty Images
Jack Ma’s Ant Group files plans for dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai

  • Ant’s dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai expected to surpass Saudi Aramco’s US$29.4 billion IPO as world’s largest stock offering
  • Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holding, will donate about 611,337,334 shares of Ant Group to charitable causes
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 5:22pm, 25 Aug, 2020

Ant Group is the operator of China’s most used third-party mobile payments app Alipay. Photo: Getty Images
