Ant Group is the operator of China’s most used third-party mobile payments app Alipay. Photo: Getty Images
Jack Ma’s Ant Group files plans for dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai
- Ant’s dual listing in Hong Kong and Shanghai expected to surpass Saudi Aramco’s US$29.4 billion IPO as world’s largest stock offering
- Jack Ma, founder of Alibaba Group Holding, will donate about 611,337,334 shares of Ant Group to charitable causes
