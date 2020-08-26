Vanguard’s move comes amid questions about Hong Kong’s future status as an international financial hub. Photo: Sun Yeung
Asset management giant Vanguard to close Hong Kong office, exit ETF business as part of strategic reshuffle
- Vanguard to close its Hong Kong offices, focus on mainland China in the future
- World’s second-biggest asset manager to exit ETF business in the city as part of restructuring following ‘extensive review’ of international operations
Topic | Banking & Finance
