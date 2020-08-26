Vanguard’s move comes amid questions about Hong Kong’s future status as an international financial hub. Photo: Sun Yeung
Asset management giant Vanguard to close Hong Kong office, exit ETF business as part of strategic reshuffle

  • Vanguard to close its Hong Kong offices, focus on mainland China in the future
  • World’s second-biggest asset manager to exit ETF business in the city as part of restructuring following ‘extensive review’ of international operations
Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad BrayEnoch Yiu
Updated: 11:01pm, 26 Aug, 2020

