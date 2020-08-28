The company, which operates KFC in mainland China, is considering a listing as soon as September, according to a person who was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. Photo: Reuters
Pizza Hut, KFC operator Yum China gets the green light to pursue secondary stock listing in Hong Kong
- The operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in mainland China could seek a secondary listing as soon as September, a source says
- The listing would mark the latest Chinese firm to seek a secondary listing in Hong Kong as US-China tensions rise
Topic | Banking & Finance
