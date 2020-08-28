HKEX’s CEO Charles Li. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong is the key to unlock China’s stocks, where global funds may in time own 25 per cent of market value, Charles Li says
- International investors owned 1.95 trillion yuan of A-shares in Shanghai and Shenzhen, or 2.8 per cent of the capitalisation of the two mainland markets at the end of July
- Mainland Chinese investors owned HK$1.54 trillion of Hong Kong-listed shares at the end of July, or 3.8 per cent of the total, according to HKSE data
