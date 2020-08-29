A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building in Beijing's Financial Street. Photo: Simon Song
Hong Kong investors to get greater choice of exchange-traded funds, as securities watchdog approves two Shenzhen-listed products
- The pair will each invest 90 per cent or more of their assets in an ETF approved by the Chinese regulator, currently listed in Shenzhen and tradable by certain qualified foreign institutional investors
- The move coincided with the CSRC’s approval for two ETFs to be listed on Shenzhen’s bourse under the same scheme
Topic | HKEX
A view of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) office building in Beijing's Financial Street. Photo: Simon Song