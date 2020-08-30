The Ping An International Finance Centre, located in the Futian district in Shenzhen, is the fourth-tallest building in the world. Photo: Roy Issa
Ping An Insurance sees Hong Kong as pivotal base for expansion in Greater Bay Area, co-CEO says

  • China’s biggest insurer agreed in April to pay HK$11.27 billion for a portion of office space in Sun Hung Kai Properties’s West Kowloon project
  • A virtual bank and an online wealth management platform are new additions to its Hong Kong ventures this year

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 11:01am, 30 Aug, 2020

