China Construction Bank posts worst earnings in more than a decade on bad loan surge

  • Net income fell 11 per cent to 137.6 billion yuan (US$20 billion) in the first half from 154.2 billion yuan a year earlier, according to exchange filing
  • Stock has declined 16 per cent this year, deeper than the 9.8 per cent loss in the Hang Seng Index

Updated: 5:59pm, 30 Aug, 2020

China Construction Bank Corp logo is seen on its headquarters in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
