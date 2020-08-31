The Hong Kong stock exchange has been the top listing destination globally in seven of the past 11 years Photo: Sun Yeung
HKEX’s Charles Li wants to create another wave of mega IPOs in Hong Kong to stay ahead of Nasdaq in next market reforms
- A large number of US-listed companies cannot list in Hong Kong unless rules relaxed further, Li says
- Corporate shareholders are not allowed to own more voting rights than others in Hong Kong, which is why Tencent Music is barred under current rules
