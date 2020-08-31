Restrictions on travel to stem the spread of the coronavirus have seen visitor arrivals from mainland China all but dry up. Photo: Edmond So
Amount spent by mainland Chinese on Hong Kong life insurance policies plummets 76 per cent as Covid-19 brings visitor arrivals to a standstill

  • Mainlanders, until now big spenders on Hong Kong policies, spent only HK$839 million in the second quarter, down 85 per cent from the first
  • Bank deposits in July rose 2.7 per cent, the biggest jump in two years as hot money flooded in, chasing IPOs

Enoch Yiu
Updated: 7:37pm, 31 Aug, 2020

Restrictions on travel to stem the spread of the coronavirus have seen visitor arrivals from mainland China all but dry up. Photo: Edmond So
