China’s banking sector has been weighed down bad loans related to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

China’s top banks swamped by wave of Covid-19 related bad loans see pandemic casting shadow on full-year profits

  • Senior Chinese bank officials expect more bad loan provisioning to come, resulting in further pressure on net profit for the full year
  • The mainland’s five leading commercial banks reported their maiden decline in profitability since the global financial crisis

Topic |   China economy
Georgina LeeDaniel Ren
Georgina Lee and Daniel Ren in Shanghai

Updated: 9:30am, 1 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
China’s banking sector has been weighed down bad loans related to the coronavirus pandemic. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE