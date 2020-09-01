A Hong Kong resident is tested as part of the mass Covid-19 screening at the Yuen Wo Road Sports Centre in Sha Tin, on Tuesday. Photo: Felix Wong
Chinese broker pressuring Hong Kong employees to join city’s coronavirus testing programme, union says
- Founder Securities told staff to present test results as proof, according to Hong Kong Financial Industry Employees General Union
- Union said testing is voluntary and workers have the right to choose to participate ‘based on their actual needs and wishes’
