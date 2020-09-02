The licence lets Citibank (China) provide custody-related services to both mutual funds and private funds domiciled in China. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

US banking giant Citigroup granted custody licence in China as mainland fund sector further opens up

  • Citi becomes first American bank to receive domestic fund custody licence following new rules adopted this year
  • Foreign lenders, asset managers are seeking to tap into growing income of Chinese middle class

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 12:28pm, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
The licence lets Citibank (China) provide custody-related services to both mutual funds and private funds domiciled in China. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE