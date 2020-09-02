Digital payments have reached a ‘tipping point’ as a result of the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, say experts. Photo: ShutterstockDigital payments have reached a ‘tipping point’ as a result of the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, say experts. Photo: Shutterstock
Digital payments have reached a ‘tipping point’ as a result of the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, say experts. Photo: Shutterstock
Business /  Banking & Finance

Payments, global trade head for digital ‘tipping point’ as coronavirus pandemic forces shift in business environment

  • Global trade has entered a new era where the digital economy is going to be the centre of the world’s economic structure, online forum hears
  • Regulatory changes needed to keep pace with new digital adoption, panellists say

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 4:04pm, 2 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Digital payments have reached a ‘tipping point’ as a result of the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, say experts. Photo: ShutterstockDigital payments have reached a ‘tipping point’ as a result of the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, say experts. Photo: Shutterstock
Digital payments have reached a ‘tipping point’ as a result of the challenges created by the coronavirus pandemic, say experts. Photo: Shutterstock
READ FULL ARTICLE