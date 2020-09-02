Pedestrians in front of a closed business in Mong Kok on 22 August 2020. Photo: EPA-EFEPedestrians in front of a closed business in Mong Kok on 22 August 2020. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong extends payment holidays until April 2021 to give struggling small businesses a lifeline out of worst recession

  • The scheme covers small companies with annual turnover of less than HK$800 million (US$103 million)
  • There are 130,000 companies qualified under the scheme, and 15,000 of them have applied for the payment holiday break since May

Topic |   Hong Kong economy
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 5:33pm, 2 Sep, 2020

