Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund gave positive returns for a second month in a row in August. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund tracks stock market growth to post returns of 2.9 per cent in August

  • MPF has scored HK$13,226 each on average so far this year for the 3 million people covered by the scheme
  • US-focused equity funds posted the best returns in August at 7.3 per cent

Topic |   Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 7:00am, 4 Sep, 2020

