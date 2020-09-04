Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund gave positive returns for a second month in a row in August. Photo: SCMP
Hong Kong’s Mandatory Provident Fund tracks stock market growth to post returns of 2.9 per cent in August
- MPF has scored HK$13,226 each on average so far this year for the 3 million people covered by the scheme
- US-focused equity funds posted the best returns in August at 7.3 per cent
Topic | Mandatory Provident Fund (MPF)
