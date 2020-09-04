Yum China, the operator of KFC and Pizza Hut in the mainland, is hoping investors in Asia will have a better grasp of consumer trends in its home market. Photo: Bloomberg
KFC operator Yum China expected to raise US$2.2 billion in secondary listing in Hong Kong
- The operator of KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell in mainland China is the latest US-listed firm to raise capital in Hong Kong
- Yum China indicated it expects to price its offering at HK$412 a share, say sources
Topic | Banking & Finance
