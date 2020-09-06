Attendees participate in the 2020 China E-Commerce Convention during the China International Fair for Trade in Services, in Beijing, which runs up to Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
China to expand stock connect programme as it looks to speed up opening of its financial markets
- The stock connect programme linking mainland exchanges with Hong Kong will be expanded to allow foreign investors to trade more commodities futures products
- Revised rules on qualified foreign institutional investors will be announced soon to boost their confidence to invest in China, says vice-chairman of CSRC
Topic | Stocks
Attendees participate in the 2020 China E-Commerce Convention during the China International Fair for Trade in Services, in Beijing, which runs up to Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua