China to expand stock connect programme as it looks to speed up opening of its financial markets

  • The stock connect programme linking mainland exchanges with Hong Kong will be expanded to allow foreign investors to trade more commodities futures products
  • Revised rules on qualified foreign institutional investors will be announced soon to boost their confidence to invest in China, says vice-chairman of CSRC

Updated: 2:23pm, 6 Sep, 2020

Attendees participate in the 2020 China E-Commerce Convention during the China International Fair for Trade in Services, in Beijing, which runs up to Wednesday. Photo: Xinhua
