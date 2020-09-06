At the current level, each member on average has about HK$333,333 in their MPF account. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong’s MPF hits HK$1 trillion (US$129 billion) mark for first time, thanks to rally in investment markets, says head of pension regulator
- The compulsory retirement scheme that covers about 3 million Hongkongers is on course to join top 20 pension funds worldwide and is now the eighth largest in Asia
- On average, each member has HK$333,333 in their MPF account, while 62,900 people have over HK$1 million
