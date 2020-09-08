Rock star Lenny Kravitz to the right of Baccarat owner Coco Chu and its ex-CEO Daniela Riccardi at the Baccarat Goldfinger party in Paris on September 8, 2017. Photo: Getty Images
How a high-society Chinese family’s takeover of French luxury brand Baccarat unravelled into a boardroom battle with creditors and seizure of assets
- French court takes Baccarat into protective custody; creditors plan to seize assets, including a Hong Kong flat
- Wave of Chinese acquisitions from 2016 to 2018 led to defaults and bankruptcy, with Fosun losing Cirque du Soleil and creditors wiping out HNA’s stake in Swissport
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic: All stories
Rock star Lenny Kravitz to the right of Baccarat owner Coco Chu and its ex-CEO Daniela Riccardi at the Baccarat Goldfinger party in Paris on September 8, 2017. Photo: Getty Images