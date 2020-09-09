The front gate of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission in Beijing. Photo: CCTV.com
China sends 500 senior bankers for training on risk controls as bad loans at decade-high worry regulators
- Chinese banks have seen their profits eroded by the Covid-19 crisis, resulting in a surge in non-performing loans to 10-year high
- CBIRC has warned of weakening asset quality, saying a slight relaxation of rules could encourage malpractices
