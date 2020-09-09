General view of skyline buildings in Central, Hong Kong, on 29 May 2020. Photo: Warton Li
Japan’s largest online broker SBI says it may downsize in Hong Kong as city’s financial future comes under threat by security law
- Hong Kong’s status as an international financial hub is likely to decline in the future, a spokesman at the Tokyo-based brokerage said
- SBI, which operates a licensed brokerage in Hong Kong, employs between 50 and 100 people in the city
Topic | Banking & Finance
General view of skyline buildings in Central, Hong Kong, on 29 May 2020. Photo: Warton Li