A listing application by Ant Group, China’s largest digital payments provider and digital finance platform by volume, is set for review by regulators next week, bringing its IPO one step closer. Illustration: SCMP
Ant Group IPO set for Star Market review in Shanghai on September 18
- Shanghai regulators are expediting hearing process to bring payments provider and digital finance platform more quickly to market
- Ant IPO is expected to surpass Aramco’s US$29.4 billion listing and become the world’s largest ever fundraising
