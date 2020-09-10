A pedestrian walks past an HSBC branch in Hong Kong. The bank will eliminate more fees from November to fend of competition. Photo: Bloomberg
HSBC plans to eliminate more banking fees in Hong Kong as virtual lenders disrupt troubled industry
- Decision to trim fees follows a move in August last year that forced rivals to respond to protect their customer base
- Five out of eight virtual banks have started operations in Hong Kong despite the pandemic, with incentives to lure deposits away from traditional lenders
Topic | Banking & Finance
A pedestrian walks past an HSBC branch in Hong Kong. The bank will eliminate more fees from November to fend of competition. Photo: Bloomberg