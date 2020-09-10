A pedestrian walks past an HSBC branch in Hong Kong. The bank will eliminate more fees from November to fend of competition. Photo: BloombergA pedestrian walks past an HSBC branch in Hong Kong. The bank will eliminate more fees from November to fend of competition. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian walks past an HSBC branch in Hong Kong. The bank will eliminate more fees from November to fend of competition. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

HSBC plans to eliminate more banking fees in Hong Kong as virtual lenders disrupt troubled industry

  • Decision to trim fees follows a move in August last year that forced rivals to respond to protect their customer base
  • Five out of eight virtual banks have started operations in Hong Kong despite the pandemic, with incentives to lure deposits away from traditional lenders

Topic |   Banking & Finance
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:52pm, 10 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A pedestrian walks past an HSBC branch in Hong Kong. The bank will eliminate more fees from November to fend of competition. Photo: BloombergA pedestrian walks past an HSBC branch in Hong Kong. The bank will eliminate more fees from November to fend of competition. Photo: Bloomberg
A pedestrian walks past an HSBC branch in Hong Kong. The bank will eliminate more fees from November to fend of competition. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE