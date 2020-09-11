CLP has raised its shareholding in the Huaiji power plant from 41.5 per cent in 1997 to 84.9 per cent now. Photo: Dickson LeeCLP has raised its shareholding in the Huaiji power plant from 41.5 per cent in 1997 to 84.9 per cent now. Photo: Dickson Lee
CLP has raised its shareholding in the Huaiji power plant from 41.5 per cent in 1997 to 84.9 per cent now. Photo: Dickson Lee
Business /  Banking & Finance

Power utility CLP, the first major Hong Kong company to invest in Zhaoqing, eyes renewable energy projects to meet bay area’s electricity needs

  • The Hong Kong-based power company invested in a hydroelectric power plant in Zhaoqing 23 years ago, which now supplies 120,000 households
  • CLP says it will explore opportunities to provide more clean energy in the bay area from sources such as solar and wind power

Topic |   Zhaoqing
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 10:58pm, 11 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
CLP has raised its shareholding in the Huaiji power plant from 41.5 per cent in 1997 to 84.9 per cent now. Photo: Dickson LeeCLP has raised its shareholding in the Huaiji power plant from 41.5 per cent in 1997 to 84.9 per cent now. Photo: Dickson Lee
CLP has raised its shareholding in the Huaiji power plant from 41.5 per cent in 1997 to 84.9 per cent now. Photo: Dickson Lee
READ FULL ARTICLE