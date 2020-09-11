CLP has raised its shareholding in the Huaiji power plant from 41.5 per cent in 1997 to 84.9 per cent now. Photo: Dickson Lee
Power utility CLP, the first major Hong Kong company to invest in Zhaoqing, eyes renewable energy projects to meet bay area’s electricity needs
- The Hong Kong-based power company invested in a hydroelectric power plant in Zhaoqing 23 years ago, which now supplies 120,000 households
- CLP says it will explore opportunities to provide more clean energy in the bay area from sources such as solar and wind power
