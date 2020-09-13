Coronavirus restrictions have put a huge dent in Hong Kong insurance sales. Photo: Sam Tsang
HSBC Life, AIA, BOC Life among Hong Kong insurers expanding online sales channels, medical products as pandemic causes worst slump on record
- Developing digital sales and medical cover will go some way towards rebooting the Hong Kong insurance sector, HKFI chairman says
- There has been a rise in demand for medical insurance products driven by the coronavirus crisis
