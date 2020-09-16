Shanghai-based ZTO says its delivery network covers 99.2 per cent of cities and counties across China. Photo: Getty ImagesShanghai-based ZTO says its delivery network covers 99.2 per cent of cities and counties across China. Photo: Getty Images
Shanghai-based ZTO says its delivery network covers 99.2 per cent of cities and counties across China. Photo: Getty Images
NYSE-listed Chinese delivery firm ZTO Express to raise up to US$1.6 billion in Hong Kong secondary listing

  • ZTO Express sets a maximum price of HK$268 a share for its secondary listing
  • Share sale comes amid a flurry of listings in the city this week

Chad Bray and Georgina Lee

Updated: 10:59am, 16 Sep, 2020

