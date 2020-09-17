A stock brokerage in Hong Kong with a screen showing currency exchange rates on July 6, 2018. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Size does matter: Hong Kong’s smallest stockbrokers are going bust in record numbers as they miss out on IPO bonanza
- As many as 31 brokers have shuttered this year, and the toll may rise to 40 closures by the end of 2020, according to Gordon Tsui, chairman of the Hong Kong Securities Association
- That would be an annual record since data became available in 2003, more than double the 22 that went bust last year, and the seven that failed to survive in 2018
