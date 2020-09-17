A screen showing footage of a military parade is seen at a booth of Chinese video-streaming start-up Kuaishou at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. Photo: ReutersA screen showing footage of a military parade is seen at a booth of Chinese video-streaming start-up Kuaishou at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s TikTok competitor Kuaishou, backed by Tencent, hires investment banks for a Hong Kong IPO

  • Tencent-backed Kuaishou’s IPO is likely early next year, sources say
  • Daily users of the short video-sharing app jumped to 170 million in the first half of the year, from 100 million at the end of December

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 6:30pm, 17 Sep, 2020

