A screen showing footage of a military parade is seen at a booth of Chinese video-streaming start-up Kuaishou at the 2020 China International Fair for Trade in Services in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s TikTok competitor Kuaishou, backed by Tencent, hires investment banks for a Hong Kong IPO
- Tencent-backed Kuaishou’s IPO is likely early next year, sources say
- Daily users of the short video-sharing app jumped to 170 million in the first half of the year, from 100 million at the end of December
