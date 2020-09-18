A Yale University student is seen on campus in New Haven, Connecticut. Photo: AFPA Yale University student is seen on campus in New Haven, Connecticut. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus pandemic and US government pressure on investors to avoid China drag capital flows to nine-year low

  • Investment between the two countries fell to US$10.9 billion between January and June, the lowest level for a six-month stretch since late 2011, study shows
  • US investors already exposed to China hold firm, while some new investors exploring opportunities turn cautious, panel of investors says

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 8:00am, 18 Sep, 2020

