A lab technician processes RT-PCR Covid-19 tests at Prenetics’ laboratory in Hong Kong. Photo: Bloomberg
Cathay Pacific and Prenetics to launch London-Hong Kong digital health passport in October in bid to ease travel
- Pilot project, which starts on the Hong Kong-London route, will allow travellers to show their negative Covid-19 test results on a mobile app before boarding
- Premier League renews Prenetics’ contract to test players in the new football season
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
