A jobseeker looking at a job announcement flyer during a career fair in Zhengzhou, China's Henan province on July 25. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Citigroup to offer 6,000 jobs to youths in Asia-Pacific over three years to combat Covid-19’s impact on employment
- Citi and the Citi Foundation to commit US$35 million to help fight against joblessness
- Youth unemployment set to double in some places across the region vs 2019
Topic | Jobs
A jobseeker looking at a job announcement flyer during a career fair in Zhengzhou, China's Henan province on July 25. Photo: Agence France-Presse