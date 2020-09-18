A jobseeker looking at a job announcement flyer during a career fair in Zhengzhou, China's Henan province on July 25. Photo: Agence France-PresseA jobseeker looking at a job announcement flyer during a career fair in Zhengzhou, China's Henan province on July 25. Photo: Agence France-Presse
A jobseeker looking at a job announcement flyer during a career fair in Zhengzhou, China's Henan province on July 25. Photo: Agence France-Presse
Citigroup to offer 6,000 jobs to youths in Asia-Pacific over three years to combat Covid-19’s impact on employment

  • Citi and the Citi Foundation to commit US$35 million to help fight against joblessness
  • Youth unemployment set to double in some places across the region vs 2019

Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Updated: 4:45pm, 18 Sep, 2020

