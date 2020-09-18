An employee stands at the reception desk of the Alipay and Ant Group headquarters building in Shanghai. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ant Group gets the green light for mega IPO in Shanghai’s Star Market as China pulls out all stops to help tech champions raise funds
- Shanghai regulators are expediting Ant’s IPO hearing process to bring the fintech behemoth faster to market
- Ant IPO may surpass Aramco’s US$29.4 billion IPO and become the world’s largest-ever fundraising
