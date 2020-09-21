HSBC and Standard Chartered have previously paid billions of dollars in fines over failures in their anti-money-laundering programmes. Photo: Sun YeungHSBC and Standard Chartered have previously paid billions of dollars in fines over failures in their anti-money-laundering programmes. Photo: Sun Yeung
HSBC, JPMorgan, StanChart and others processed trillions of dollars of transactions despite concerns over potential crimes, reports say

  • Top banks processed trillions of dollars of transactions identified as suspicious, according to International Consortium for Investigative Journalists review
  • Disclosure raises questions about effectiveness of government efforts to stamp out money laundering

Chad Bray
Updated: 3:27pm, 21 Sep, 2020

