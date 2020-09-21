The New York Stock Exchange is reflected in a store window. Chinese firms continue to raise large sum of money in the US despite worsening relations. Photo: AFP/Getty Images
Chinese companies power sale of depositary receipts despite mounting US political, trade tensions
- Chinese issuers continue to tap US dollar funding via the ADR market despite mounting US-China tensions
- China Pacific Insurance and Beike Zhaofang were involved in the biggest issues this year
Topic | Stocks
The New York Stock Exchange is reflected in a store window. Chinese firms continue to raise large sum of money in the US despite worsening relations. Photo: AFP/Getty Images