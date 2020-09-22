David Yeung, co-founder of Green Monday Group, plans to use proceeds from its US$70 million fundraising to expand its production and retail network, including opening its first Green Common flagship location in Shanghai this year. Photo: David Wong
Cathay Pacific parent Swire, TPG invest in plant-based food firm Green Monday’s US$70 million funding round
- Fundraising is the largest of its kind in Asia to date, according to plant-based pork maker
- Taiwanese-American actor and singer Wang Leehom among investors in company’s fourth round of fundraising
Topic | Banking & Finance
David Yeung, co-founder of Green Monday Group, plans to use proceeds from its US$70 million fundraising to expand its production and retail network, including opening its first Green Common flagship location in Shanghai this year. Photo: David Wong