Deniz Guven, chief executive of Mox Bank, at the launch of the bank on September 22, 2020. Photo: Handout
Mox, Standard Chartered-backed virtual bank, enters fray with cash rebates plan, shuns deposit gimmicks
- Mox Bank has signed up with more than14,000 young and old customers during its three-month trial run
- Cash rebates on spending and convenient access to some 2,000 Jetco ATMs are among its selling points
Topic | Banking & Finance
