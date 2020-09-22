WM Motor’s EX6 Plus model. The company has a manufacturing facility in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province with a capacity of 100,000 units a year. Photo: HandoutWM Motor’s EX6 Plus model. The company has a manufacturing facility in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province with a capacity of 100,000 units a year. Photo: Handout
WM Motor’s EX6 Plus model. The company has a manufacturing facility in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province with a capacity of 100,000 units a year. Photo: Handout
Business /  Banking & Finance

Chinese Tesla challenger WM Motor completes US$1.5 billion financing as it looks to tap growing electric car demand

  • The Series D round of financing was led by a Shanghai state-owned investor group, including SAIC Motor
  • Baidu and Susquehanna International Group topped up their investments in WM Motor

Topic |   Electric cars
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 5:01pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
WM Motor’s EX6 Plus model. The company has a manufacturing facility in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province with a capacity of 100,000 units a year. Photo: HandoutWM Motor’s EX6 Plus model. The company has a manufacturing facility in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province with a capacity of 100,000 units a year. Photo: Handout
WM Motor’s EX6 Plus model. The company has a manufacturing facility in Wenzhou, Zhejiang province with a capacity of 100,000 units a year. Photo: Handout
READ FULL ARTICLE