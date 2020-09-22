A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during a meeting on national security legislation, in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: ReutersA Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during a meeting on national security legislation, in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during a meeting on national security legislation, in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Hong Kong to widen Bond Connect, add products to direct more global capital towards China’s fixed-income products

  • Hong Kong, which operates Asia’s third-largest capital market, will expand the financial offerings to help China’s businesses raise funds
  • The first China Offshore Treasury Bond Futures is in the works, as are other derivatives and financial products for investors of yuan-denominated and mainland bonds

Topic |   Bonds
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:15pm, 22 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during a meeting on national security legislation, in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: ReutersA Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during a meeting on national security legislation, in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during a meeting on national security legislation, in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE