A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during a meeting on national security legislation, in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong to widen Bond Connect, add products to direct more global capital towards China’s fixed-income products
- Hong Kong, which operates Asia’s third-largest capital market, will expand the financial offerings to help China’s businesses raise funds
- The first China Offshore Treasury Bond Futures is in the works, as are other derivatives and financial products for investors of yuan-denominated and mainland bonds
Topic | Bonds
A Star Ferry boat crosses Victoria Harbour in front of a skyline of buildings during a meeting on national security legislation, in Hong Kong on June 29, 2020. Photo: Reuters