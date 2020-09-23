An aerial view of Shenzhen, the richest city in southern Guangdong province and home to Tencent, Huawei and Ping An Insurance, among others. Photo: XinhuaAn aerial view of Shenzhen, the richest city in southern Guangdong province and home to Tencent, Huawei and Ping An Insurance, among others. Photo: Xinhua
An aerial view of Shenzhen, the richest city in southern Guangdong province and home to Tencent, Huawei and Ping An Insurance, among others. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Banking & Finance

Rival or partner? Shenzhen turns 40 with busiest stock exchange eclipsing Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul

  • While about same number of companies got listed in Shenzhen and Hong Kong since 1990, IPO proceeds were 5.5 times higher in Hong Kong
  • Sum of Shenzhen and Hong Kong markets may be larger than value of each individual strength, adviser Neoh says

Topic |   Shenzhen
Enoch Yiu
Enoch Yiu

Updated: 6:00am, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
An aerial view of Shenzhen, the richest city in southern Guangdong province and home to Tencent, Huawei and Ping An Insurance, among others. Photo: XinhuaAn aerial view of Shenzhen, the richest city in southern Guangdong province and home to Tencent, Huawei and Ping An Insurance, among others. Photo: Xinhua
An aerial view of Shenzhen, the richest city in southern Guangdong province and home to Tencent, Huawei and Ping An Insurance, among others. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE