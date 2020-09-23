Bank of East Asia posted a 53 per cent increase in first half net profit despite a weak economic environment. Photo: BloombergBank of East Asia posted a 53 per cent increase in first half net profit despite a weak economic environment. Photo: Bloomberg
Bank of East Asia posted a 53 per cent increase in first half net profit despite a weak economic environment. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Banking & Finance

Bank of East Asia to sell life insurance business following strategic review

  • Sale will allow the 101-year-old lender to focus on its core banking business in Hong Kong and mainland China, BEA says
  • Long-running legal battle with Elliott Management put on hold after review announced in March

Topic |   Bank of East Asia
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 5:30pm, 23 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Bank of East Asia posted a 53 per cent increase in first half net profit despite a weak economic environment. Photo: BloombergBank of East Asia posted a 53 per cent increase in first half net profit despite a weak economic environment. Photo: Bloomberg
Bank of East Asia posted a 53 per cent increase in first half net profit despite a weak economic environment. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE