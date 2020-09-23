Bank of East Asia posted a 53 per cent increase in first half net profit despite a weak economic environment. Photo: Bloomberg
Bank of East Asia to sell life insurance business following strategic review
- Sale will allow the 101-year-old lender to focus on its core banking business in Hong Kong and mainland China, BEA says
- Long-running legal battle with Elliott Management put on hold after review announced in March
Topic | Bank of East Asia
Bank of East Asia posted a 53 per cent increase in first half net profit despite a weak economic environment. Photo: Bloomberg