Given the high profile of the listing, the Hong Kong exchange is making processing Ant Group’s filing a priority. Photo: AFP
exclusive | Hong Kong exchange set to vet Ant Group’s IPO application early next week, as it plays catch-up with Shanghai
- Bourse to also decide whether to grant waiver to reduce size of Ant’s IPO down to 10 per cent of market capitalisation
- Approval expected before public holidays in city on October 1 and October 2
