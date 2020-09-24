Foreign investors account for less than 3 per cent of China’s US$16 trillion bond market. Photo: Reuters
Chinese sovereign bonds’ inclusion in FTSE Russell index will give foreign investors another avenue to access debt market
- The odds of Chinese government bonds’ inclusion into FTSE Russell’s benchmarks at 90 per cent, says Morgan Stanley
- Inclusion is likely to spur inflows of as much as US$90 billion from September 2021
