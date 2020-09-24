Industrial and Commercial Bank of China sets up a booth at the China International Fair for Trade in Services in September in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s biggest banks may follow HSBC in trimming dividend payout amid biggest earnings setback since 2008 crisis
- A 10 per cent decline in earnings may result in zero dividend for bank investors, according to Jefferies
- Some Chinese banks may have no room to raise fresh capital from the stock market if their price-to-book value ratios dip below one
