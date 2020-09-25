Ant, the operator of Alipay, is marching towards an IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: ReutersAnt, the operator of Alipay, is marching towards an IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Ant, the operator of Alipay, is marching towards an IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Banking & Finance

Ant Group’s blockbuster Shanghai share sale gathers momentum, as overseas investors clamour for China exposure

  • Ant’s pre-money valuation is crystallising around US$230 billion to US$250 billion, could stretch up to about US$300 billion
  • Global investors are using QFII quotas to participate in Shanghai leg of IPO, sources say

Topic |   IPO
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd

Updated: 8:30am, 25 Sep, 2020

Why you can trust SCMP
Ant, the operator of Alipay, is marching towards an IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: ReutersAnt, the operator of Alipay, is marching towards an IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Ant, the operator of Alipay, is marching towards an IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE