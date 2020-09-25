Ant, the operator of Alipay, is marching towards an IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: Reuters
Ant Group’s blockbuster Shanghai share sale gathers momentum, as overseas investors clamour for China exposure
- Ant’s pre-money valuation is crystallising around US$230 billion to US$250 billion, could stretch up to about US$300 billion
- Global investors are using QFII quotas to participate in Shanghai leg of IPO, sources say
Topic | IPO
Ant, the operator of Alipay, is marching towards an IPO in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Photo: Reuters