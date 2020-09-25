15 people were arrested by the police on suspicions of fraud and money laundering, after a run-up in the stock of Next Digital last month. The company’s shares rose 1,200 per cent over just a few days after a campaign was launched on online platforms. Photo: K Y Cheng
Hong Kong’s Securities and Futures Commission takes on financial fraud on social media, launches Facebook page
- ‘Cracking down on organised investment fraud on online platforms is a high priority’: CEO
- Launch follows the run-up in Next Digital stock after a social-media campaign
Topic | SFC
15 people were arrested by the police on suspicions of fraud and money laundering, after a run-up in the stock of Next Digital last month. The company’s shares rose 1,200 per cent over just a few days after a campaign was launched on online platforms. Photo: K Y Cheng