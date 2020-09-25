FTSE Russell will add Chinese sovereign bonds to global bond benchmarks from October 2021, potentially drawing more fund inflows into its US$16 trillion debt market. Photo: Reuters
China set to lure billions of dollars in funds as sovereign debt enters FTSE index amid decoupling concerns
- Chinese state debt to be included in FTSE World Government Bond Index in October 2021
- Inclusion could bring new inflows of up to US$150 billion to Chinese bond market, HSBC says
Topic | China economy
FTSE Russell will add Chinese sovereign bonds to global bond benchmarks from October 2021, potentially drawing more fund inflows into its US$16 trillion debt market. Photo: Reuters