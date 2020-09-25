Signage for Alipay, China’s largest mobile payment app operated by Ant Group. Photo: BloombergSignage for Alipay, China’s largest mobile payment app operated by Ant Group. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s piggy bank, the National Social Security Fund, set to be among Ant Group’s top IPO investors

  • State-run pension fund to buy shares in the Shanghai leg of Ant Group’s dual listing to bolster retirement savings for 1.4 billion population
  • NSSF has called Ant one of fund’s best investments. It first backed Ant in 2015 when the “elephant” fell in love with an ant

Alison Tudor-AckroydEnoch Yiu
Alison Tudor-Ackroyd and Enoch Yiu

Updated: 4:55pm, 25 Sep, 2020

