Signage for Alipay, China’s largest mobile payment app operated by Ant Group. Photo: Bloomberg
China’s piggy bank, the National Social Security Fund, set to be among Ant Group’s top IPO investors
- State-run pension fund to buy shares in the Shanghai leg of Ant Group’s dual listing to bolster retirement savings for 1.4 billion population
- NSSF has called Ant one of fund’s best investments. It first backed Ant in 2015 when the “elephant” fell in love with an ant
Topic | Alibaba
Signage for Alipay, China’s largest mobile payment app operated by Ant Group. Photo: Bloomberg