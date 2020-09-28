HSBC’s share price last week sank to levels not seen in 25 years, as investors become more concerned about a weaker operating environment and the effects of worsening US-China relations on its business. Photo: Sam Tsang
Could HSBC shares, already at historic lows, sink further as US-China relations worsen, investors lose faith?
- Rising US-China tensions, weaker operating environment and slashed dividends are testing the lender’s investor base as it doubles down on Asia
- Bank has lost US$84 billion in market capitalisation since the beginning of the year
