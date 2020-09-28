HSBC’s share price last week sank to levels not seen in 25 years, as investors become more concerned about a weaker operating environment and the effects of worsening US-China relations on its business. Photo: Sam TsangHSBC’s share price last week sank to levels not seen in 25 years, as investors become more concerned about a weaker operating environment and the effects of worsening US-China relations on its business. Photo: Sam Tsang
Business /  Banking & Finance

Could HSBC shares, already at historic lows, sink further as US-China relations worsen, investors lose faith?

  • Rising US-China tensions, weaker operating environment and slashed dividends are testing the lender’s investor base as it doubles down on Asia
  • Bank has lost US$84 billion in market capitalisation since the beginning of the year

Topic |   HSBC: Latest news and updates
Chad Bray
Chad Bray

Updated: 7:16am, 28 Sep, 2020

