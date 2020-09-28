A staff member checks a pig's condition at a farm in Zhongjiang county in southwestern Sichuan province in November 2019. The Charoen Pokphand unit in Hong Kong is seeking to entrench itself in China with the biggest M&A deal this quarter. Photo: Xinhua
Hong Kong businesses step up M&A deals by latching on to China’s economic rebound
- M&A deals have reached US$35.9 billion mergers this quarter through September 25, a 102 per cent jump over the preceding quarter
- CP Pokphand Co’s US$4.1 billion proposal to buy 43 related companies involved in mainland pork-related business is the biggest deal
Topic | Mergers & Acquisitions
A staff member checks a pig's condition at a farm in Zhongjiang county in southwestern Sichuan province in November 2019. The Charoen Pokphand unit in Hong Kong is seeking to entrench itself in China with the biggest M&A deal this quarter. Photo: Xinhua